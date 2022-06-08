Prior to attack, Republican thought GOP needed ‘safety plan’ to survive Jan. 6: 'They are going to go nuts'
CNN broadcast new audio of a Republican congresswoman warning of Jan. 6 violence prior to the attack.

The audio was obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns for their book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.

The tape, featuring Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) was played by CNN anchor Erin Burnett for the first time publicly.

"I also ask leadership to come up with a safety plan for members, I'm actually very concerned about this, because we have who knows how many hundreds of thousands of people coming here," Lesko said on Jan. 5, 2021.

"We have Antifa. We also have, quite honestly Trump supporters, who actually believe that we are going to overturn the election. And when that doesn't happen — most likely, will not happen — they are going to go nuts," she warned.

Lesko's comments came after she had reportedly participated in a December 2020 planning meeting in the White House with Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, who are also Arizona Republicans.

Burnett interviewed Martin for analysis.

"I think what we have on these tapes, what we have in our book, is a very different Republican party in the days before and after Jan. 6th and then today, when the bulk of members simply want to move on and do not want to talk about President Trump's role inciting the mob on Jan. 6. But we have it on tape — and the tapes do not lie. And they capture the mindset in that moment," Martin said.

