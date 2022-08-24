​'Sounds like a very big job': MSNBC uncovers video of Trump praising National Archivist Debra Steidel
Debra Steidel Wall and Donald Trump / screengrab.

MSNBC's "The Last Word" on Tuesday played a clip of then-President Donald Trump praising current acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.

"Well, Donald Trump's continuing, unsolvable lifetime problem is that stupid attracts stupid," host Lawrence O'Donnell said. "That is why Donald Trump has always been surrounded by stupidity and now that Donald Trump has painted himself into the corner of the first ex-president under multiple criminal investigations, Donald Trump is surrounded now by nothing but stupid."

"And that is why the Trump sycophants decided it was a good idea to make public a letter from the national archives to one of Donald Trump's lawyers, written three months before the FBI obtained a search warrant for government documents at Donald Trump's Florida home," O'Donnell said.

"Releasing that letter was a profoundly stupid thing to do," he argued. "Here is Donald Trump in the last year of his presidency introducing the person who wrote that letter and who in effect called in the FBI to go after the Trump documents."

O'Donnell played a clip of Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, 2020.

"Debra Steidel Wall, deputy archivist of the United States," Trump said.

"That sounds like a very big job," Trump continued. "That's a lot of archives, isn't it?"

"Yes, it is," Wall replied.

"How many buildings does that take up, right? Great, great job, I hear you do a great job, thank you very much."

