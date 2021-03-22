Democracy activists freed from Chinese jail back in custody in Hong Kong

By Jessie Pang HONG KONG (Reuters) - Eight Hong Kong democracy activists, jailed in China last year after being captured at sea, arrived back in the city and were immediately detained on Monday in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists facing charges in Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests, who were intercepted by mainland authorities in August 2020 on a boat allegedly en route to Taiwan. They were sent home to Hong Kong on Monday after serving a sentence in China for illegally crossing the border, only to be detained on ar...