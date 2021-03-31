Democrat abandons fight for Iowa congressional seat decided by only 6 votes
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) (Photo: official)

Former state Sen. Rita Hart has abandoned her fight for the Iowa Congressional seat she lost by just six votes. Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) will be sworn into office instead.

Hart was contesting ballots she said were improperly rejected by local officials. Those votes would have turned the election in her favor, but Politico reported an extensive PR campaign against the election's review by Republicans ultimately prevailed.

"Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans," Hart said in a statement.

