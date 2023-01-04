Democrat floats deal that would allow Kevin McCarthy to be House Speaker

This Wednesday, House Democrat Brad Sherman (CA) suggested a potential deal that would support Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the Speaker of the House in return for rules that would prevent a US government shutdown or a debt limit crisis, Bloomberg reports.
“Eventually, he’s going to have to cut a deal with Democrats, because it’s going to be easier to get a deal with us than with his 20-headed monster he has over there,” Sherman said on Bloomberg Radio’s Balance of Power. “He’s going to have to agree with Democrats to not hold hostage the full faith and credit of the United States, to not put us in a position where we’re going to shut down the government. And eventually I think Americans will benefit from this ugly picture of chaos.”
“I think Democrats have accepted the idea that we’re not going to have a Democratic speaker,” he said, adding that the choice for Democrats would be “a Kevin McCarthy who’s made concessions to us to make sure that the government isn’t shut down and the full faith and credit of the United States is not destroyed.”
As Bloomberg points out, McCarthy could lose more support among Republicans if he agrees to rules that favor Democrats.