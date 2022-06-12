MSNBC anchor worries Democrats are not 'really in this fight to save our democracy'

Rubino had never voted until Trump inspired her in 2016, but is now living a MAGA lifestyle.

"Six years into the grass-roots movement unleashed by Donald Trump in his first presidential campaign, Angela Rubino is a case study in what that movement is becoming. Suspicious of almost everything, trusting of almost nothing, believing in almost no one other than those who share her unease, she has in many ways become a citizen of a parallel America — not just red America, but another America entirely, one she believes to be awash in domestic enemies, stolen elections, immigrant invaders, sexual predators, the machinations of a global elite and other fresh nightmares revealed by the minute on her social media scrolls," McCrummen wrote.

She wrote about Rubino's love for Greene, the controversial first-term member who was stripped of all committee assignments only one month after taking office.

"In Greene, she did not see what much of America saw — a person willing to do almost anything to keep emotions running high, whether that meant perpetuating lies about election fraud, harassing a victim of a school shooting, speaking at a white nationalist conference or casting fellow citizens who disagree with her as 'domestic terrorists.' Instead, Rubino saw a person like herself: a political outsider who shared the same sense of urgency about the same dystopian America, one that required a popular uprising to save it," she wrote.

McCrummen attended a vote canvas held by Rubino, who goes by "Burnitdown" online.

"There was a military contractor who said he’d been reading a Russian book about CIA-sponsored regime change operations, which he believed included the last U.S. presidential election. There were women who believed public schools were indoctrinating children with left-wing ideology. Retirees who believed the coronavirus was a bioweapon. A mechanic who wore ear buds all day streaming 'War Room,' a podcast in which former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon was urging people to take over local Republican parties," she reported.

Rubino ordered three tests online to hold larger rallies.

“It’ll be a safe space,” she said. “People can come and express themselves without worrying someone’s going to call them crazy.”

Rubino discussed her fears of what others think of her with her friend, Melissa Smith.

McCrummen reported, "Rubino felt hated for 'thinking for myself.' Smith felt hated for 'going against the narrative.' Greene was always saying it at her rallies: 'They hate me. And they hate you.'”

Rubino also told Smith about a fake video where Hillary Clinton "cut a girl’s face off and she wore it"

“We have a problem as a society, clearly,” said Smith.

"And we’re the weirdos?” Rubino replied.

McCrummen attended a pre-primary rally Rubino held in her tents that had a "crowd of nearly 100 people" and was attended by former GOP Sen. David Perdue, who would go on to lose to Gov. Brian Kemp by over 50 points.

Read the full report.