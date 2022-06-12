MSNBC anchor worries Democrats are not 'really in this fight to save our democracy'
Shutterstock.

A panel on MSNBC worried Democrats are not doing enough to reign in unethical conduct by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Ayman Mohyeldin noted a bombshell new report by The Washington Post.

"Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to set aside Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and 'choose' presidential electors, according to emails obtained by The Washington Post. The Post reported last month that Thomas sent emails to two Arizona House members, in November and December 2020, urging them to help overturn Biden’s win by selecting presidential electors — a responsibility that belongs to Arizona voters under state law," the newspaper reported.

Mohyeldin discussed the news with pundit Tara Setmayer, Prof. Eddie Glaude, and government expert Norm Ornstein.

Ornstein explained he was working on legislation that would extend judicial ethics rules to apply to the U.S. Supreme Court, but that he expected to to fall to a GOP filbuster.

"So, it is not just elections, it is the violation of norms and you have to fight back against that. I'm not seeing much fighting going on," Ornstein said.

"Yeah, I completely agree with you," Mohyeldin replied.

"I don't think the Democrats are -- you know, really in this fight to save our democracy at this moment," he said. "It least that is how I am seeing it."

Watch:

Ayman Mohyeldin www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video