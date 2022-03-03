Democrats ramping up pressure on DOJ to take action on Trump after Jan. 6 revelations

The U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 6 investigative panel probing the deadly insurrectionist attack on the Capitol asserted on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump and his key enablers engaged in potential crimes during their effort to overturn the election: conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official congressional proceeding — the counting of electoral votes.

Today, Democrats turned up the volume on their calls for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the alleged felonies, according to Politico.

“The evidence is mounting that there was a concerted effort to overturn the results of the election in so many different ways. And there’s, in my view, a lot of information that President Trump knew about it — and more,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Thursday.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who serves on the select panel, said he’s concerned that DOJ has not yet taken potential crimes by Trump and his network seriously enough. He said the lack of evidence that Trump is being investigated suggests that the department has not yet moved.

“If the Justice Department believes there is evidence of a crime involving anyone, including the former president, they should be investigating it,” Schiff said.

Schiff and Hirono aren't the only members calling for DOJ action on Trump and his allies' for their roles in the insurrection.

“Criminal prosecutions are appropriate. No question,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who served as a manager during Trump’s second impeachment trial for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“My reaction? What took you so long?” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) of the conclusion that Trump likely violated the law. “Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for what appear to be crimes.”