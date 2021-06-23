Democrats will show Manchin and Sinema over and over bipartisan legislation fails due to the filibuster: analyst

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday, senior political analyst Ron Brownstein predicted that one of the things Democrats in the leadership might be doing is holding these votes over and over again to show Sens. Joe Manchin (R-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema that good, bipartisan legislation continues to die as a result of the filibuster.

Thus far it's happened with the COVID-19 stimulus, the Jan. 6 Commission bill, and even Manchin worked to make the voting rights legislation more conservative and Republicans still wouldn't stand with him.



"The only lever they have to address what is happening in the states is to set a nationwide floor of voting rights and I think, you know, to represent the argument that S1 and HR1 was too sweeping, we'll get a test of that Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) who will be on later told me today that the Democratic response to this is going to be to negotiate a slimmed-down bill based on the compromise Mansion offered a few days ago and basically all Democrats will unify behind something like that and then ask Mansion and Sinema and others who claim this can be done whether they can find ten Republicans. And if they can't, it becomes another proof point in what is really this process, Don, that will go all the way on for quite a while of trying to move Mansion, Sinema and others off the resistance of changing a filibuster by demonstrating to them time after time that there are not ten Republicans willing to come to the table."

He explained that rather than promoting compromise and negotiation, the filibuster makes it so much easier to stonewall because they know they can block everything Democrats do.

"If they knew it would pass then they might feel more pressure to actually negotiate," he explained.

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) agreed that the filibuster is clearly broken and that his former colleagues have perverted it into some fake constitutional law that is responsible for upholding all of democracy. It isn't and it never was.

See the discussion in the video below:



