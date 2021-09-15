Dennis Kucinich concedes after failing to make Cleveland mayoral runoff

Dennis Kucinich rose to national prominence in the late 1970s when he was known "the boy mayor of Cleveland." But his attempt to return to the office failed on Tuesday evening.

Kucinich finished third among seven candidates in the election. Nonprofit leader Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley will advance to the November runoff election.

Kucinich served eight terms in Congress, ran for president in 2004 and 2008 along with serving as a member of the Cleveland City Council.

"I love Cleveland and I wish the candidates the best," Kucinich said in his concession speech, Fox 8 reports.



