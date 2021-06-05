Denver police shoot man firing gun out of vehicle outside Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center: report
Screengrab.

Multiple Denver Police Department officers shot a man who was firing out of a vehicle near the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Northeast Park Hill, Fox 31 reports.

"Thankfully, no one was struck, but we don't know what his intended target was," Division Chief Ron Thomas said. ""Several witnesses called 911 to report that there was an individual circling the park here firing shots out of a vehicle."

Thomas said multiple officers fired on the man after he refused to drop his weapon.

The suspect was taken to Denver Health, his condition is unknow.

Watch the Fox 31 report.

Watch the police press conference.