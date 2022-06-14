'2000 Mules is produced by a dozen asses': Former GOP congressman slams voter fraud conspiracy flick

On CNN Monday, former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) discussed former Attorney General William Barr's demolition of Donald Trump's lies about the presidential election.

Specifically, he contrasted Barr's sharp criticisms of the former president with his previous interview in which he said he would back Trump again for president if nominated.

"Congressman Riggleman, when you hear that juxtaposed to Barr's testimony that we heard today, I mean, what do you make of it?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

"I think I like the Bill Barr the testimony better than the Bill Barr saying he would still vote for President Trump," said Riggleman. "They're really, really late to this party. It's better late than never. You know, again, I always use the bar fight analogy. Even if you're getting beat, if somebody comes in at the end and helps you out, that's a good thing. I think Bill Barr did that and allowed the republicans — and let be honest. The Republicans up there were not shrinking violets. I think it's better late than never. But it's really astounding to me that anybody who said the things that Bill Barr said in testimony would still say he would vote for President Trump ... I think that's a problem with tribalism in this country. I think it's a problem with the propaganda that you see pumped into Republican circles."

"You talked about 2,000 Mules," said Riggleman, referring to a thoroughly debunked Dinesh D'Souza propaganda film purporting to show election fraud against Trump. "I think, you know, when you look at something like that, I am a geofencing expert. I do know geolocation. I do know all the technical terms for that, and when you see something like that and you talk about things like that ... you know, 2,000 Mules was produced by about a dozen asses. They just don't know what they're talking about."

"I think that's the problem you have," he added. "You have a disinformation push. You have tribalism. When you put this all together, you have things like Barr in an interview saying he would still vote for somebody that he thought was batsh*t, and that is really amazing to me."

Watch below: