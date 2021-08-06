Capitol riot committee taps ex-GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman as adviser: report
Official portrait.

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has brought on Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) as an advisor, Bloomberg News reports.

Riggleman, a former National Security Agency contractor, served one term in Congress before being successfully primaried by Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in 2020.

The former congressman has been a harsh critic of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden.

Less than one week after the January 6th insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the election, Riggleman called for Trump's impeachment.

Here is how he laid out his thoughts:




SmartNews