Derek Chauvin invokes 5th Amendment and says he will not testify at trial
Derek Chauvin Mugshot

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday invoked his 5th Amendment rights and said he would not testify at his trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Via CNN's Jim Sciutto, Chauvin also emphasized that it was his own decision to not testify at the trial.

With Chauvin's announcement, the defense in the trial officially rested its case.