'Maxine Waters didn't kill a man -- Derek Chauvin did': Americans unleash on defense attorney complaints

Derek Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson tried everything he could to try and score a mistrial after the jury went away to deliberate on the case.
According to Nelson, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) saying that she thinks Chauvin is guilty is enough to lead to a mistrial. Waters said over the weekend when asked by a reporter that she hopes if Chauvin isn't guilty that activists will continue to fight for justice and stay in the streets.
The MAGA community has twisted Waters' words into being a direct invitation to attack the jury, which they weren't.
While Judge Peter Cahill confessed that he wished legislators would keep their mouths shut about judicial proceedings, he explained that multiple times, particularly in the final several days, he instructed the jury not to watch the news.
The claim that Waters's comments somehow justify a mistrial infuriated many who have been watching the trial.
See the frustration from viewers below:
Eric Nelson is now using Rep Maxine Waters saying that protesters should get “more active” & “more confrontational”… https://t.co/Jn5CHvfX5R— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche Alcindor)1618866530.0
If a statement from Maxine Waters can be used as justification to overturn a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin on ap… https://t.co/pKNC9nIB8h— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin)1618867400.0
Soooooo...the judge is now passively-aggressively chastising Maxine Waters???— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa)1618866710.0
But, the idea that judges are going to chastise elected officials for being insufficiently civil is a kind of tone… https://t.co/rGXGy2yaHJ— Anthony Michael Kreis (@Anthony Michael Kreis)1618867200.0
The Judge is NOT happy with Rep. Maxine Waters.... but....."Motion to mistrial is denied."— Jonathan Capehart (@Jonathan Capehart)1618866678.0
What? Judge Cahill just said that Maxine Waters may have just given the defense something on appeal that could get… https://t.co/9Pw9zgWnvV— Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba)1618866592.0
Okay, can’t believe this needs to be said, Congresswoman Maxine Waters didn’t murder George Floyd, Derek Chauvin did.— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila)1618867345.0
Listen carefully to Judge Cahill DENY the defense motion for prosecutorial misconduct based on Maxine Waters’ comme… https://t.co/7D7GVbEZ7H— Christine Pelosi (@Christine Pelosi)1618867589.0
.@clairecmc thank you for telling the TV audience that US House Rep. Maxine Waters did nothing wrong in her words r… https://t.co/lzYjef3aVd— BLACKSTEM Global💡🔬🌼 (@BLACKSTEM Global💡🔬🌼)1618868437.0
Like bro Derek Chauvin killed a man he swore to protect and they got the entire thing on video you really think Max… https://t.co/aHMHEqIkUt— Binayak Pandey (@Binayak Pandey)1618868478.0
@Logistix1 @atrupar Nice try but no she didn’t. Was Maxine waters in the courtroom? Was she on trial or called as a… https://t.co/mUq8erxDmN— America Prime (@America Prime)1618868466.0
Donald Trump can tell a white supremacist group a "stand by" message during a televised presidential debate, and th… https://t.co/vMCHVdUNSZ— mjoll (@mjoll)1618868475.0
@esserlaw Funny, no? The Defense team is the one that introduced Maxine Waters's comments.... again, laying the groundwork for appeal....— JeweledSkye (@JeweledSkye)1618868465.0