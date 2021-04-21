Derek Chauvin is in solitary confinement — but it’s probably for his own protection

Axios reported Wednesday that convicted officer Derek Chauvin is in solitary confinement after being taken into custody from his conviction.

"The cells in the prison's isolation wing are small and only contain a bench with a mattress pad, a toilet and sink, and a tiny shower and are constantly monitored by cameras as well as a guard inspection every 30 minutes," described Axios.

However, Chauvin likely isn't there because he tried to jab a shiv into someone on his first day, it's probably for his own protection.

In the case of Lindsey Lohan was put in solitary as was Paul Manafort. In his case, it was a gift from the Justice Department with his own cell, a dedicated phone line, and didn't have to wear a prison uniform.

Police don't generally fare well in prison, VICE noted in a 2020 report.

"At the reception interview, prisoners are asked about the offence they committed and what their occupation was," said Neil "Sam" Samworth, an ex-guard who authored Strangeways: A Prisoner Officer's Story, "So unless someone lies, it will be flagged up that someone is an ex-police officer straight away. Normally, they would be put on protection, which means they wouldn't go to a normal wing."

"If I was a police officer, I'd be trying to get out of harm's way, and the best way to do that is to get put in with the sex offenders. People generally request to do that," explained Carl Cattermole, author of Prison: A Survival Guide.

Chauvin faces several years in prison for each conviction. The judge will make the decision in the coming weeks.

See the full report at Axios.