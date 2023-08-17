'Real man of genius': DeSantis roasted after his super PAC's 'defend Trump' debate strategy leaks
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits 2019 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019. (Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is purportedly trying to defeat former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but a super PAC working on his behalf thinks he should take on a strategy of defending the man he wants to beat.

The New York Times has unearthed a leaked strategy memo posted on the website of Axiom Strategies, a company owned by the chief strategist of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down Super PAC, which recommends that DeSantis "defend Donald Trump" when he gets attacked by other candidates during the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate.

While he's going easy on Trump, whom all polls suggest is the runaway favorite to win the 2024 nomination, the memo recommends that DeSantis take a "sledgehammer" to Vivek Ramaswamy, the anti-"woke" businessman who has emerged as DeSantis' top rival for second place.

Many political observers found this strategy by DeSantis baffling since he is supposed to be running for the actual Republican presidential nomination, not duking it out with a fellow also-ran.

"Real Man of Genius," joked The Bulwark's Charlie Sykes.

Princeton historian Kevin Kruse, meanwhile, used a football analogy to show the absurdity of the DeSantis super PAC plan.

"What will the Patriots' strategy be in their opening game?" he asked rhetorically. "According to Bill Belichick's playbook: 'Let the Eagles Score As Much As Possible.'"

Anti-Trump conservative Christian Vanderbrouk, meanwhile, said that the DeSantis strategy gave Trump absolutely no incentive to bother showing up if the Florida governor would simply do his job for him.

