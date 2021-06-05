'Ill-thought-out': Miami Herald drops the hammer on DeSantis' vaccine passport ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) COVID vaccine passport ban will have dire consequences for the state and its residents, the Miami Herald editorial board argues.

On Saturday, June 5, the board released a scathing piece that laid out its assessment of DeSantis' vaccine passport ban and how it could potentially cripple the state's already-ailing cruise industry. The board offered a brief timeline of DeSantis' power move taking aim at the U .S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At the time, the Republican governor filed a lawsuit against the public health agency advocating for cruise ships to resume sailing with no COVID-related provisions. Almost immediately after the lawsuit was made public, DeSantis was criticized.

To make matters worse, DeSantis also placed a ban on COVID vaccine passports in his state. "Businesses in Florida are prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business," the governor's order stated.

According to the editorial board, legal experts were quick to label DeSantis' action as a "political stunt, because the federal government has broad control to regulate ports of entry and international commerce."

While DeSantis may believe his decisions are justified, the editorial board has described his action as "ill-thought-out." With cruiseliners threatening to pull their ships from Florida, the state stands to lose millions in revenue. To make matters worse, jobs could also be sacrificed as a result of DeSantis' political motivations.

The board's critical assessment follows a number of other scathing reactions to DeSantis' executive order banning vaccine passports. From lawmakers to cruise line CEOs, DeSantis has faced opposition from many different angles.

In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Frank Del Rio also shared his perspective on DeSantis' controversial orders during a discussion with investors and cruise analysts. At the time, he asked, "Why is a pro-business governor standing in the way of one of the most important industries in the state from restarting?"

The question has yet to be answered as DeSantis does not appear to be backing down.