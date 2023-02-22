DeSantis gushes about Trump's 'star power' in new book

Despite a bitter rivalry brewing in the 2024 presidential race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had some nice things to say about former President Donald Trump in his new book, "The Courage to Be Free."

According to a preview of the book The Courage To Be Free, obtained by The Guardian, DeSantis praises Trump for his “unique star power” and his attacks on the media.

“Trump also brought a unique star power to the race,” he writes. “If someone had asked me, as a kid growing up in the eighties and nineties, to name someone who was rich, I – and probably nearly all my friends – would have responded by naming Donald Trump.”

“Some DC commentators have opined that Donald Trump’s nomination represented a hostile takeover of the Republican Party. But this analysis gets it exactly backward," DeSantis writes.

“Since Ronald Reagan flew back to California on January 20, 1989, the GOP grassroots had been longing for someone who rejected the old-guard way of doing business and who could speak to their concerns and aspirations. Trump supported policies that appealed to the base in a way that GOP leaders in the DC swamp had been either incapable of doing or unwilling to do.”

DeSantis, who has not yet officially declared his intention to run against Trump for the Republican nomination, went on to dismiss the notion that Trump colluded with Russia during his 2016 campaign, saying the Democrats and their "media army" had the joint goal "to kneecap Trump’s presidency any way they could and to drive him out of office entirely.”

DeSantis, who has been the target of Trump attacks as of late, expressed support for Trump's "MAGA" agenda and didn't launch into any criticisms of the former president and makes no mention of Jan. 6 in the entire 288-page book.

Read the full report over at The Guardian.