'A very big problem': Billionaire donor drops DeSantis because of book bans and abortion stance

A billionaire backer of Ron DeSantis has halted his support because of the Florida governor’s extreme position on social issues, according to a report.

Thomas Peterffy, a top Republican donor who has been supporting DeSantis during recent months, told the Financial Times that he was no longer aligned with any candidate – or potential candidate – for the presidential nomination.

“I have put myself on hold,” the billionaire told the Financial Times. “Because of (DeSantis') stance on abortion and book banning ... myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry.”

DeSantis has not officially announced he was entering the presidential race, but is presumed to be the strongest opponent of former President Donald Trump.

Recently he’s pushed to ban books in Florida schools that deal with gender identity and LGBTQ issues, and he’s taken a very strong stance against abortion – including signing a bill last week that prohibits the procedure after six weeks.

Peterffy, the founder of digital trading platform Interactive Brokers, gave $7.7 million to GOP campaigns and action committees in 2022, the Financial Times reported.

In January, he told the Financial Times he was “looking forward” to backing a presidential bid by DeSantis.

But the newspaper reported he now told it: “I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them.”

He told the newspaper he still supports DeSantis’ business decisions as governor of Florida, but his position on social issues has meant “the Republicans have a very big problem.”