'Very arrogant': GOP lawmakers say they're repulsed by DeSantis' rudeness
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits 2019 Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2019. (Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump is racking up endorsements from members of Congress in Florida because they've been repulsed by "rude" Gov. Ron DeSantis, a report claims.

The Daily Beast reported that DeSantis has actively turned off dozens of Republican lawmakers, both as governor and when he was in Congress himself, failing to build relationships with other politicians and at times actively alienating them.

"On Friday, Politico reported that former Rep. David Trott (R-MI) contacted the outlet to accuse the Florida governor of a years-long personal slight," reported Dan Ladden-Hall.

"'I sat right next to DeSantis for two years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and he never said a single word to me,' Trott said. 'I was new to Congress, and he didn’t introduce himself or even say hello.' Trott also called DeSantis a 'very arrogant guy' and said he was unsurprised that members of the Florida delegation are choosing to back Donald Trump instead. 'I think he’s an a--hole,' Trott added. 'I don’t think he cares about people.'"

Trott isn't alone. According to The New York Times, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) got a card of sympathy from Trump when her father died last year, but DeSantis didn't do the same, instead farming it out to his wife Casey.

“Trump’s operation is personal,” Luna told the Times. “You take the time to actually get to know the people you’re going to be working with and that does make a difference.”

All of this comes as Trump and his allies hit DeSantis on various issues, mocking his ongoing feud with Disney for criticizing his anti-LGBTQ legislation and accusing him of supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

