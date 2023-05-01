Ron DeSantis mocked after boasting that Florida is 'putting pedophiles to death'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sparked questions on social media on Monday when he declared at a "Law & Order" press conference that the Sunshine State will soon be executing pedophiles.

"Well, we're stopping jailbreak in the state of Florida today with, uh, making sure we have tough bond policies and bail policies," DeSantis said,

"We're putting pedophiles to death hopefully with those this today," he added as the audience cheered.

Aaron Rupar of Vox tweeted that "this escalates quickly" along with the clip. But DeSantis' remarks were met with additional confusion and humor at his and his voting bloc's expense.

Michelle Lamb: "He's. Just. So. damn. Weird."

Michael E.: "Was the next line about abolishing the judiciary and establishing death squads? That would be so on point for Florida."

Michael: "Not to defend pedophiles, but what does this actually mean? Put them to death for what? Being pedophiles? The thing about this guy is that it's all performative. Nothing is serious or thoughtful."

Slowly Boiled Frog: "DeSantis is thoroughly corrupt (and not terribly intelligent)."

REFrankel: "Can Dick Wolf sue him? Please?"

Lnonblonde: "Anyone doubting that DeSantis enjoyed watching the prisoners at Gitmo be tortured, watch this."

RobHan: "Let's all remember if he doesn't put Pedophiles to death - he must be Pro-Pedophile."

mustard gas and roses: "People cheering for death to pedophiles in front of a giant US flag; same party that accuses everyone they hate of being pedophiles."

Henry: "Just a reminder that when DeSantis talks about putting people to death for sex crimes against minors, he believes that drag and trans people in the presence of a minor is a sex crime."