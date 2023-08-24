DeSantis mocked for angry and robotic debate performance: 'You're on TV not Twitter'

The former president started by attacking many of his rivals. He went after former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who previously expressed reluctance to sign a loyalty pledge that could force him to support Trump — and claimed that he likes to call him "Aida," but can't explain why because "I could tell you, but I don't want to get myself in trouble." He also attacked former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie as a "savage maniac" and a "lunatic" who is bitter at not getting hired to the Trump administration — even though Trump did in fact offer him a job.

Trump also once again doubled down on his claim that the election was "rigged," complaining that judges didn't take any of his claims about election fraud seriously and that people call him a "conspiracy theorist" for saying it. When pressed by Carlson about whether sex trafficking wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein really killed himself in his jail cell, Trump said that "I don't know" whether his death was suicide or murder, but used the moment to bash his attorney general, William Barr, for allegedly not investigating the matter.

Above all, Trump took several shots against President Joe Biden, callilng him "crooked" and suggesting he might not make it "to the gate" in the election due to his age, and also complaining that Vice President Kamala Harris "speaks in rhyme."

Trump, who is currently under indictment from four criminal cases around the country, leads all of his challengers in the primary by double digits, and has hinted he is likely to skip subsequent debates as well.