Millionaire DeSantis opens debate by mourning message of poverty in 'Rich Men North of Richmond'

Gov. Ron DeSantis used an Appalachian country song to highlight the decline of the country – and why Joe Biden should be "sent back to his basement."

Reacting to Oliver Anthony's song "Rich Man North of Richmond" that opened Fox's GOP debate, DeSantis said it spoke of “alienation, of deep frustration with the state of government and this country” at Wednesday's GOP presidential debate.

“Our country is in decline, this decline is not inevitable, it's a choice," he said. "We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline.”



"We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can’t afford groceries, a car, a new home, while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings."

DeSantis is himself a millionaire.