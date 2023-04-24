DeSantis ducks campaign question in Japan as Democrats slam his trip around the world
Ron DeSantis talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he pays a courtesy call at the latter's official residence in Tokyo April 24, 2023. - KIMIMASA MAYAMA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged a reporter’s question about his drop in the polls to Donald Trump on Monday in Japan, the first stop in a world tour that will take him to South Korea, Israel and Great Britain. “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis said, smiling with his head bobbing as he replied. DeSantis’ weeklong trip has drawn complaints from Democrats, who argue the governor should be in the state during both the final stretch of the legislative session and in the wake of major flooding and gasoline shortages in South Florida. “Name another past or current govern...