Super PAC launches as news leaks DeSantis plans to enter 2024 presidential fray
Gov. Ron DeSantis/Facebook

Ron DeSantis hasn’t yet officially announced plans to enter the 2024 presidential, but the Florida governor has said privately that he intends to run, according to a Washington Post report that cites two sources with knowledge of his deliberations.

Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump official, on Thursday launched a super PAC called “Never Back Down” that aims to draft DeSantis to run for president next year, the report said. Cuccinelli under Trump served as the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service’s acting director.

The news that DeSantis plans to seek the presidency comes on the eve of scheduled visits to early voting states Iowa on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

The super PAC is likely to be approved as an outside spending vehicle should DeSantis become a candidate. Super PACs can raise unlimited amounts of money but are prohibited from coordinating with campaigns.

DeSantis is not expected to announce his candidacy until Florida’s legislative session concludes in late May, allies of the governor told The Post.

“The public and private movements underline how far along DeSantis and his allies are in their preparation for the 2024 campaign, even as the Florida governor has not said publicly that he will enter the race,” The Post reports.

