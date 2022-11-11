DeSantis rewrote the political map in Florida. Will the changes be permanent?
Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd of supporters during his election night party at the Tampa Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. - Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

MIAMI — In his victory speech Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that his victory over Democrat Charlie Crist had “rewritten the political map.” It wasn’t hyperbole. The Republican governor managed to flip eight of the 13 counties he had lost in his first election in 2018 and improved his performance in each of Florida’s 67 counties. Those gains propelled DeSantis to the most lopsided victory by a Florida governor since 1982, when Democrat Bob Graham won re-election with more than 64% of the vote in Florida. DeSantis saw his biggest gain in Miami-Dade County, with a 16-point improvement over his ...