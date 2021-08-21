Ron DeSantis' anti-mask mandate rejected again — this time by a red county: report

Florida's ban on mask mandates in schools has been rejected by yet another school district.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis had banned mask mandates despite the surge of coronavirus in Florida.

On Friday, Florida's Board of Education said the Broward and Alachua school districts would lose some state funding if they did not reverse their mask mandates within two days.

Yet later in the day, the Sarasota County School Board enacted a district-wide mask mandate during a special board meeting, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

"Under the new policy, all students and staff will be required to wear masks until Sarasota County's COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 8%," the newspaper reported. "The current rate of positivity, meaning the number of COVID-19 tests coming back as positives, was 23.06% as of Friday, according to health officials."

The newspaper noted the school district's coronavirus dashboard was days behind, but showed 166 staff had tested positive during the first two weeks of school. Additionally, 683 students have tested positive and 1,421 students have been quarantined.

The newspaper noted the meeting ended with some parents chanting, "We will not comply."

Zac Anderson, the newspaper's political editor, offered his analysis on Twitter.

"Sarasota becomes first red county in FL to enact strict mask mandate. Notable, but not as surprising as some might think. School Board has a moderate/left-leaning majority. GOP has tried to win conservative majority for years to no avail. Elections matter," he wrote.



