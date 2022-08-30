DeSantis-suspended Broward school board member, challenger fight for votes in November runoff

Allen Zeman, who is challenging Donna Korn, the longtime Broward School Board member whom Florida Gov. - Sydney Walsh/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — The next chapter of the contentious relationship between the state’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the school board of Broward County, the Florida county with the most registered Democratic Party voters, revolves around one central question: Could and would the governor suspend a school board member twice? The answer to that became critical Monday for two candidates facing each other in a Nov. 8 runoff election for the School Board’s District 8 at-large seat: incumbent Donna Korn, who has sat on the board since 2012, has been the board chair twice and whom DeSantis suspended on Frid...