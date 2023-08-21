DeSantis’ tourism district wants to end Disney ‘perks’ for workers

The new logo of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is revealed during a meeting in the headquarters of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 21, 2023.. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tourism oversight district are asking Florida’s inspector general to investigate theme park passes, discounts and other Disney “perks” they say were given to employees and board members for years. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is moving to eliminate those benefits provided to employees of the district that provides government services to Disney World, according to a news release. The previous Disney-run Reedy Creek Improvement District used taxpayer funds to provide season passes to employees and their family members, cover the...