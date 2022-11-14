Conservative Club for Growth fires shot across Trump's bow
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and President Donald Trump (Photo: White House)

The far-right group, Club for Growth, released a new poll showing that Donald Trump would not win the Republican Primary in 2024. According to the numbers, his new biggest foe, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is edging out the former president.

Politico reported the numbers Monday showing that DeSantis has a double-digit lead over Trump in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. According to the polling memo, DeSantis is also leading Trump by hefty margins in Florida and Georgia.

Trump infamously caused a rift in Georgia between Republicans and MAGA Republicans by fighting against Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Republicans need to be united behind a strong candidate and a platform that shows voters real solutions to beat Biden and the Democrats in 2024. Our polling shows that Republican primary voters recognize Trump’s insults against Republicans as hollow and counterproductive, and it’s taking a significant toll on his support,” Club for Growth president David McIntosh said in a release.

Read the full polling information here.

