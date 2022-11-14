Conservative Club for Growth fires shot across Trump's bow

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and President Donald Trump (Photo: White House)
The far-right group, Club for Growth, released a new poll showing that Donald Trump would not win the Republican Primary in 2024. According to the numbers, his new biggest foe, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is edging out the former president.
Politico reported the numbers Monday showing that DeSantis has a double-digit lead over Trump in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. According to the polling memo, DeSantis is also leading Trump by hefty margins in Florida and Georgia.
Trump infamously caused a rift in Georgia between Republicans and MAGA Republicans by fighting against Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Republicans need to be united behind a strong candidate and a platform that shows voters real solutions to beat Biden and the Democrats in 2024. Our polling shows that Republican primary voters recognize Trump’s insults against Republicans as hollow and counterproductive, and it’s taking a significant toll on his support,” Club for Growth president David McIntosh said in a release.
The Republican Party is in total turmoil after incumbent Democratic United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was reelected to a second term by Nevada voters late Saturday night. Thanks to Masto's win, Democrats will maintain their Senate majority in 2023, and they may pick up an additional seat if incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia defeats Trump-endorsed right-wing candidate Herschel Walker in their December 6th runoff election.
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, proclaimed on Fox News that the midterms were a "complete disappointment." Scott added that the GOP "didn't have enough of a positive message," despite it being his job to get Republicans elected. Watch below:
'In awe of the incompetence': Mitch McConnell bombarded after Democrats gain Senate majority | RawStory.TV'In awe of the incompetence': Mitch McConnell bombarded after Democrats gain Senate majority | RawStory.TV
The GOP and McConnell hoped to flip the Senate in last week’s election, but that didn't happen. That means McConnell, whom Senate Republicans are expected to keep as their top official, is set to remain Senate minority leader ― a leadership role he got demoted to in January 2021 after Democrats won a razor-thin majority.
Here's what that means for the kind of power he'll be able to wield.
The majority leader has the ability to determine which proposals do and don't come up for a vote in the Senate.
Thanks to Democrats' victory, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is lined up to keep setting the agenda instead.
Democrats didn't win a 60-seat Senate majority, so McConnell and other Republican senators retain their ability to block most legislation.
Thanks to the filibuster — a 60-vote threshold senators must meet to advance most bills — Democrats need support from several Republicans, at least, to pass plenty of proposals. That gives McConnell and his team influence over what bills succeed and which ones fail.
They can't block everything, though. Senate Democrats can keep approving President Joe Biden's nominees to the federal judiciary even without any Republican colleagues' support, for example, because those nominations can advance with just 51 votes.
When McConnell lost the majority leadership, University of Kentucky political science professor Stephen Voss said that didn't put the commonwealth in danger of seeing a big drop in federal assistance.
Kentucky generally receives a disproportionate share of federal dollars compared with other states partly because of its significant poverty levels, Voss said. Plus, McConnell remains one of Congress' top four leaders.
In fact, McConnell noted in a January 2021 interview that he'd "still be one of the Big Four," saying: "When you end up in a big negotiation at the end of the year, each of the four of us have a veto power over what goes in and what doesn't."
Donald Trump lashed out at Mitch McConnell on Sunday as more Republicans turned against the former president after the party's underperformance in the midterm elections.
Mr. Trump has been blamed for his party's worse-than-expected showing on November 8 after he endorsed hundreds of extremist candidates who proved unpalatable.
They included many "election deniers" who were pushing his false claims that an elaborate, nationwide conspiracy was to blame for his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.
"It's Mitch McConnell's fault," Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, which is very similar to Twitter but with far fewer users.
He said "everyone despises" the senior Republican senator and used what Chinese Americans consider a racist slur against his Taiwan-born wife, Elaine Chao.
On CNN Monday, reporter Melanie Zanona laid out the state of play for Republican leadership as GOP lawmakers fight to assign blame after a "red wave" failed to materialize in the 2022 midterm elections, handing Democrats continued control of the Senate and leaving control of the House undecided but tilting in favor of a very small Republican majority.
"Kevin McCarthy is getting key backup from former President Donald Trump," said Zanona. "Donald Trump has been calling people encouraging them to support McCarthy for Speaker. He wants to protect him from any blame for the poor midterm performance because he needs him if he's going to run for president in 2024. And it does seem that some allies have gotten the message. Marjorie Taylor Greene now saying she thinks it's a bad idea for someone to challenge McCarthy. But not everyone in the party feels the same way. Take a listen to what Congressman Matt Gaetz said earlier today."
"Right now there are a lot of the establishment Republicans in denial, believing that Kevin McCarthy can become Speaker," said Gaetz in the clip. "What I'm here is tell you is there are definitely at least five people, actually a lot more, who would rather be waterboarded by Liz Cheney than vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, and I'm one of them."
"Now, the only reason why these fringe voices matter is because of the math," said Zanona. "If Republicans win the majority, it is going to be by a razor-thin margin and McCarthy can only lose a handful of Republicans. I'm told there are enough Republicans threatening to vote against him unless he gives in to their demands. Right now, McCarthy is behind closed doors making his pitch to members, saying we need to unite and making his pitch for why he should be the next Speaker."
"Meanwhile in the Senate, Senate Republicans have called for leadership elections to be postponed," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Explain that."
"Mitch McConnell is facing a small but growing group of senators calling to delay the internal elections set for Wednesday," said Zanona, adding, "McConnell is plowing forward at this point. They are proceeding as planned. And he told reporters that of course he has the vote ... but it is rare to see this level of anger from within the ranks directed at McConnell, and the reason is that Republicans are confused and frustrated and angry right now about why a red wave never materialized, and we are expecting the blame game to continue to heat up."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has not been coy about her desire to be in the House GOP leadership if Congress flips to the Republicans. In an interview with Steve Bannon before the election, she said that she "would like to lead the company."
In an interview Monday, Greene told Bannon that she really hoped that she wasn't "getting played" by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Greene broke with far-right allies and said that she would vote to support McCarthy, Axios reported. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is reportedly considering challenging McCarthy.
"McCarthy has invested heavily in his relationship with Greene, meeting with her weekly and promising to reinstate her committee assignments if Republicans take back the majority," said the report.