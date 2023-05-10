'I've been pretty busy': Ron DeSantis says 'sticking it' to China took his focus off Trump trial

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to comment on a sexual abuse verdict against former President Donald Trump.
Florida's governor was asked about the verdict after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.
"So I've been pretty busy," DeSantis said at an immigration event on Wednesday. "I know there's different stuff in the news, but we've been busy on Monday sticking it to the CCP, so they're not buying land in Florida."
The governor said that teachers' pay, unions, and immigration had been on his mind.
"So that's kind of been my focus," he added. "I may have something to say about the overall landscape for '24, but stay tuned on that."
