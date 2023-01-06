DeSantis versus Disney: 'The corporate kingdom has come to an end'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' war with the Walt Disney Company has been taken to a new level as the Florida Legislature has now introduced a bill that would remove Walt Disney World's autonomous governance and replace it as a state-run property.

DeSantis is the major force behind the bill, which would make it mandatory that members of their board will be appointed by the governor, according to DeSantis' respresentatives. The legislation would also guarantee that the Walt Disney Company would pay an estimated $700 million of unsecured debt originated by their special governance designation.

In a FOX News interview, DeSantis' spokesperson Taryn Fenske said, "The corporate kingdom has come to an end," she continued. "Under the proposed legislation, Disney will no longer control its own government, will live under the same laws as everyone else, will be responsible for their outstanding debts, and will pay their fair share of taxes."

Walt Disney World is located in both Orange County and Osceola County, and the information was first posted on Osceola County's website.

"Imposing a state-controlled board will also ensure that Orange County cannot use this issue as a pretext to raise taxes on Orange County residents," said Fenske.



DeSantis' war versus the Walt Disney Company was highlighted last year when the company opposed his 'Parental Rights in Education' bill, even mentioning the company specifically during the bill's signing. Since then he has been vocal on his stance against the company's special governing status.

The bill is expected to pass in the Florida Legislature.