DeSantis vows 'zero' chance of backing down on Disney fight despite company's recent moves

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly promised there is no chance that he will let up on his battle against Disney, which recently announced it had scrapped plans for a nearly $1 billion office complex that was scheduled to be built in Orlando.

DeSantis has been consistent in his political battle against Disney, which first caught the interest of the potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by opposing his "Don't Say Gay" policy. But Disney's recent move to pull the plug on the Orlando development purportedly cost Florida 2,000 jobs.

Still, DeSantis has shown no signs of throwing in the towel, according to a report from Fox Business.

"Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says that when it comes to Florida's battle with The Walt Disney Company, 'the chance of us backing down from that is zero,'" the conservative outlet reported. "The popular two-term conservative governor and all-but-certain 2024 GOP presidential candidate made his comments on Friday, one day after the entertainment giant abandoned its plans for a new campus in Orlando that would have brought some 2,000 jobs to the state as part of a roughly $1 billion investment."

DeSantis made the remarks to a voter in New Hampshire, according to the news report.

"'They can do whatever they want,' DeSantis said when asked by a customer in the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester about the dispute with Disney. 'I know people try to chirp and say this or that. The chance of us backing down from that is zero,'" according to the report.

"They're going to live under the same laws as everybody else. They're going to pay their fair share of taxes and they're not going to govern themselves," DeSantis reportedly added. "To put one corporation on a pedestal and let them be exempt from the laws is not good policy. It's not free-market economics."



