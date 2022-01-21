DeSantis won’t say if he’s boosted against COVID-19, says status could be used as ‘weapon’
Ron DeSantis (Screen Grab)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to answer a question on whether he’s received a COVID-19 booster shot, calling it a “private matter.” “So that’s something that, you know, I think people should just make their own decisions on,” DeSantis said when asked directly about his booster status at a news conference on Friday in Sarasota. “I’m not going to let that be a weapon for people to be able to use.” The comment could be taken as an acknowledgment that admitting his booster status could be a political problem for DeSantis, said Mac Stipanovich, a Tallahassee consultant and anti-Trump former Rep...