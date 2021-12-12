A group of "Bored Historians" crafted a cartoon to celebrate the decision Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) made to leave Congress, even before the 2022 election.
History Falls Apart tweeted their six-minute video that begins with Nunes sitting in a hot tub with two scantily clad women on a yacht somewhere off the coast of California. Wearing orange arm floaties, Nunes complains that any time anyone ever makes fun of him he'll launch a lawsuit.
The video goes on to destroy his lawyer Steve Biss, who has been questioned about his ability to practice law in some states, legal briefs with misspellings, and more. In one scene, a cartoon judge chastizes Biss saying he put his briefs, underwear, in his legal briefs. Another page was an IHOP menu. There is also a Russian oligarch featured living his lush lifestyle while Nunes' lawyer is acting in the oligarch's best interests.
The video closes with a barbershop choir including a little ditty, including the notorious Nunes Cow.
See the video below:
Devin is bad, but meet his lawyer Steve Biss. He\u2019s a buffoon, but clowns are terrifying. He harasses families. He destroys college funds & retirements. He places real people in real danger. For sport. This isn\u2019t a game. You may be next. Unless we stop him and his shadowy patrons.pic.twitter.com/J8FdEtKAP7— HISTORY FALLS APART (@HISTORY FALLS APART) 1638984648