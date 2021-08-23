Devin Nunes's lawsuit against a fake internet cow dealt major blow by Virginia judge

On Monday, the Fresno Bee reported that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suffered yet another loss in his series of defamation suits against an anonymous set of Twitter accounts trying to satirize him — this time, his case against a Never Trump Republican strategist on Twitter who has criticized him.

"A Virginia judge has dismissed the second of two lawsuits California Rep. Devin Nunes filed against a Republican political strategist who he claimed spread defamatory information about him leading up to his 2018 reelection campaign," said the report. "Judge John Marshall's ruling from earlier this month in Virginia's Henrico County Circuit Court dismisses Liz Mair from a case Nunes filed against her, Twitter and anonymous writers who heckled him on Twitter under the fictional personas of a cow and his mother."

This comes after the judge also ruled that Nunes cannot name Twitter as a defendant in the lawsuit.

According to the report, "Nunes continues to attempt to sue the Twitter personalities known as 'Devin Nunes' cow,' @DevinCow, and 'Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom,' @NunesAlt, although he has not been able to serve them with a complaint."

Mair, who previously worked as online communications director for the Republican National Committee and several GOP politicians including Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Rand Paul (R-KY), and former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI), has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and many of his allies in Congress, once calling the former president a "loudmouthed d*ck."

She was named in 2019 as part of Nunes' suit against the fictional Twitter accounts for her own criticisms of his behavior on the platform.