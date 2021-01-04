Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) will be given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

Nunes, who has lost multiple lawsuits against newspapers, a fake Twitter cow, and news sites, could be suffering under considerable mockery for his failures, but President Donald Trump still appreciates Nunes for his help while the congressman was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nunes, who still sits on the top committee, was outed for a close relationship with a man Trump's government-sanctioned as an active Russian agent.

Andriy Derkach, who also serves as a Ukrainian lawmaker, handed both Nunes and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) what he said was the dirt they needed on President-elect Joe Biden and his son.

The Post recalled in 2018, Trump called for Nunes to receive the Medal of Honor, which can only be given to members of the military.



