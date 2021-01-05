Critics erupt after Devin Nunes awarded the Medal of Freedom for 'thwarting a plot to take down' the president

President Donald Trump, according to CNN's Kaitlin Collins, has chosen Rep. Devin Nunes of California to receive the Medal of Freedom — and Collins describes Trump's reasons for picking the far-right conspiracy theorist as a "doozy."

According to an official statement from the Trump White House, Nunes' "courageous actions helped thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president. He also forced the disclosure of documents that proved that a corrupt senior FBI official pursued a vindictive persecution of Gen. Michael Flynn — even after rank and file FBI agents found no evidence of wrongdoing."

Here are some of the incredulous reactions that Twitter users have had to what Collins accurately described as a "doozy":