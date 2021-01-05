Critics erupt after Devin Nunes awarded the Medal of Freedom for 'thwarting a plot to take down' the president

<p>Since Election Day, President Donald Trump has tried to <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/11/05/stop-vote-count-every-vote-trump-depends-whether-hes-winning-or-losing-state" target="_blank">delegitimize </a>President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election by making unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Trump has also tried to<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/03/trump-accused-criminal-extortion-after-asking-georgia-officials-find-11000-votes-him" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> intimidate</a> officials into reversing electoral outcomes in at least one state.</p><p>Trump's coup attempt has been <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/30/attempting-cement-mythology-stolen-election-hawley-announces-he-will-contest" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bolstered</a> by the refusal of <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/11/citing-14th-amendment-pascrell-says-these-gop-house-members-shouldnt-even-be-sworn" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">dozens of Republican lawmakers </a>to accept the legitimacy of Biden's victory, and the outgoing president's most avid supporters across the country have likewise <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/14/due-credible-threats-violence-michigan-capitol-shuttered-electoral-college-meets" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">marched</a> on state capitol buildings and the Supreme Court in an effort to persuade lawmakers to overturn the results. </p><p>Having been <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/11/exactly-what-country-needs-right-now-scotus-rejects-texas-suit-challenging-election" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rebuked</a> by even his own hand-picked right-wing judges throughout the federal courts and with Congress—<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/03/sanders-other-critics-denounce-gop-senators-pathetic-attempt-undermine-bidens" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">minus </a>about a dozen pro-Trump senators and several dozen far-right representatives—set to certify Biden's Electoral College win on Wednesday, the president has <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/ex-pence-aide-olivia-troye-fears-violence-january-trump-rally-2020-12" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called on</a> his followers to descend on the nation's capitol this week to <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/trump-january6-dc-protest/2020/12/30/1773b19c-4acc-11eb-839a-cf4ba7b7c48c_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">protest</a> the results in what<em> Politico</em> <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/04/maga-marchers-trump-last-stand-454382" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called </a>"MAGA's final stand."</p><p>"Trump has conned a dangerously large number of Americans into believing there was major election fraud," <a href="https://twitter.com/greenhousenyt/status/1345096158327296000" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> journalist Steven Greenhouse.</p><p>The president <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1345753534168506370" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> Sunday that he will be attending the anti-democracy protests in D.C. The Proud Boys, a neo-fascist hate group that Trump <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/09/29/fascism-our-door-asked-condemn-white-supremacist-groups-trump-tells-them-stand" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refused to disavow </a>during a presidential debate last September, are <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarahhansen/2021/01/03/trump-says-hell-attend-stopthesteal-protests-the-proud-boys-say-theyll-be-there-too/?sh=7a1a96cd5fef" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">expected</a> to be there, too, just one month after<a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/04/proud-boys-sued-historic-black-church-after-leader-admits-burning-black-lives-matter" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> vandalizing </a>Black churches and <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/13/case-there-was-any-doubt-regarding-stand-four-people-stabbed-after-pro-trump-dc" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">clashing</a> with anti-fascist demonstrators in D.C. at another rally <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1337774011376340992" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">endorsed</a> by the White House.</p><p>The Proud Boys are <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/proud-boys-attend-january-6-dc-rally-incognito-all-black-2021-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reportedly</a> planning to wear all-black gear this time in an attempt to blend in with, and possibly misattribute blame for violence to, anti-fascists who typically wear all-black clothing. </p><p>"We will be incognito and we will spread across downtown D.C. in smaller teams," Proud Boys' chairman Enrique Tarrio announced on Parler, <em>The Hill</em> <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/news/532362-proud-boys-to-attend-jan-6-dc-rallies-incognito" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> Saturday.</p><p>Anticipating the heightened risk for conflict this week, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III provided the following <a href="https://twitter.com/TheArtist_MBS/status/1346130254142828545" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">warning</a> on Monday: "Firearms are not permitted."</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346168254755184646&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F04%2Fviolence-being-incited-dc-braces-trump-endorsed-anti-democracy-rally-wednesday&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 863px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>Alluding to information about "individuals intent on bringing firearms into our city," Contee stressed "that just will not be tolerated."</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346130327044038659&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F04%2Fviolence-being-incited-dc-braces-trump-endorsed-anti-democracy-rally-wednesday&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 296px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>In response to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who stated that she intends to "carry my Glock" to the Capitol, Contee reiterated that there are "no exceptions" to the city's gun laws. "That congresswoman will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that's caught on the D.C. streets carrying a firearm," he <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/04/dc-police-boebert-glock-capitol-454563" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a>.</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346143165447856128&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F04%2Fviolence-being-incited-dc-braces-trump-endorsed-anti-democracy-rally-wednesday&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 899px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>While a hotel popular among the Proud Boys will be<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hotel-harrington-closed-proud-boys-january-6_n_5feaac94c5b66809cb33a510" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> closed</a> temporarily to deter violence, room rates at Trump's hotel in D.C. are reportedly surging.</p> <iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=commondreams&creatorUserId=14296273&dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1344644130127929344&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commondreams.org%2Fnews%2F2021%2F01%2F04%2Fviolence-being-incited-dc-braces-trump-endorsed-anti-democracy-rally-wednesday&siteScreenName=commondreams&siteUserId=14296273&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 853px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe> <p>"Americans need to see through this huge con," <a href="https://twitter.com/greenhousenyt/status/1345096158327296000" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> Greenhouse. "Judge after judge has ruled against Trump's claims of fraud. Trump needs to stop dividing the nation and admit the truth: he lost."</p><p>In an apparent reflection of the seriousness of the president's threats to democracy in the U.S., all 10 living former defense secretaries—including former Trump officials James Mattis and Mark Esper—on Sunday penned an <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/10-former-defense-secretaries-military-peaceful-transfer-of-power/2021/01/03/2a23d52e-4c4d-11eb-a9f4-0e668b9772ba_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">op-ed</a> rebuking Trump for obstructing a peaceful transfer of power.</p><p>Urging Trump to accept his defeat and cautioning the president against <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/12/20/trump-reportedly-floated-michael-flynns-martial-law-suggestion-during-white-house" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">invoking martial law</a>, the ex-Pentagon chiefs wrote that "efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful, and unconstitutional territory."</p><p>"Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures," they added, "would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic."</p>
