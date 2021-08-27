Devin Nunes livid after Joe Biden has a moment of silence for fallen troops: 'What the hell is going on?'

Screengrab.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lashed out at President Joe Biden during an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday.
During a briefing on the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport that claimed the lives of 13 service members and wounded 15, Biden observed a moment of silence.
President Biden observes a moment of silence honoring U.S. service members and civilians killed in attacks near Kab… https://t.co/csakSsfRjb— MSNBC (@MSNBC) 1630013989.0
"My guess is it's going to get a lot worse before it gets any better," Nunes said of the situation in Afghanistan. "Let's just hope and pray that — because that's about what we're down to now, are hopes and prayers."
"What you saw Biden do, that I've never seen a president do, a moment of silence with the press? I mean, what the hell is going on in this country?" Nunes asked.
"It was totally bizarre," Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly said.
Nunes went on to call the president a "moron."
Rep. Devin Nunes to President Biden: "No one trusts the Taliban except for you, moron." https://t.co/KuZ2IUxWf0— Newsmax (@Newsmax) 1630023203.0