Devin Nunes livid after Joe Biden has a moment of silence for fallen troops: 'What the hell is going on?'

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lashed out at President Joe Biden during an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday.

During a briefing on the terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport that claimed the lives of 13 service members and wounded 15, Biden observed a moment of silence.

"My guess is it's going to get a lot worse before it gets any better," Nunes said of the situation in Afghanistan. "Let's just hope and pray that — because that's about what we're down to now, are hopes and prayers."

"What you saw Biden do, that I've never seen a president do, a moment of silence with the press? I mean, what the hell is going on in this country?" Nunes asked.

"It was totally bizarre," Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly said.

Nunes went on to call the president a "moron."