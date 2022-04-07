WATCH: Devin Nunes claims Trump's Truth Social app has turned Twitter into a 'ghost town'

In a new interview on Fox Business, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), now the CEO of former President Donald Trump's new social media platform "Truth Social," proudly proclaimed that his website is overtaking Twitter, which he says is now a "ghost town."
Nunes resigned his seat in Congress to take the position heading up the company.
"There’s not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours, where we’re just in our beginning stages as we continue to test and bring people on day by day," Nunes told anchor Maria Bartiromo.
Devin Nunes promoting Trump\u2019s new site, calls Twitter a \u201cghost town\u201d: \u201cThere\u2019s not very much activity over at Twitter right now, especially when you compare it to sites like ours, where we\u2019re just in our beginning stages as we continue to test and bring people on day by day.\u201dpic.twitter.com/AJG3a1WNrN— Eric Kleefeld (@Eric Kleefeld) 1649338842
Despite Nunes' boast, Truth Social, which was financed using a controversial "blank check corporation" some investors reportedly didn't even know was affiliated with Trump, continues to face a litany of financial and technical problems.
According to The Washington Post, Truth Social's download rate has plummeted so low it no longer registers on App Store charts, investors and executives are bailing on the project, and even Trump himself has not posted a "truth" on his Truth Social account in weeks.