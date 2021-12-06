Devin Nunes to resign from Congress — and may be eyeing a job with Trump's media company: report

On Monday, multiple sources confirmed that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, is retiring from Congress — and in fact could resign as soon as the end of the month.

According to Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, Nunes — who became a target of Democratic ire in the early years of the Trump administration for his efforts to undermine and discredit investigations of the former president — is "rumored" to be angling for a job with Trump's new digital media company.

Nunes's retirement comes amid the California Citizens Redistricting Commission debating a plan that could have forced Nunes to run in a much more Democratic-leaning seat.

Trump's new media company, Truth Social, has come under sharp scrutiny as it raises huge amounts of money from investors using a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — also known as a "blank check" company. Many investors reportedly did not even know about the former president's involvement in the venture.