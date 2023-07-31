Devon Archer deposition in Biden probe declared a dud by Dem who sat through it

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) emerged from an interview with a business associate of President Joe Biden's son and said he had no reason to believe the president was involved in corrupt dealings.
Following a much-hyped deposition with Devon Archer, Goldman said there was simply nothing to suggest Biden had discussed business with his son Hunter's partners.
"House Republicans have insisted that Archer could provide a smoking gun piece of evidence that connects the president to his son's foreign dealings," CNN's Zachary Cohen explained. "And we're learning now after one Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee emerged from this three-hour meeting... But he emerged and said, look, this testimony has offered no proof connecting the president to his son's foreign dealings."
Goldman told The Hill's Emily Brooks that Archer could not tell Republicans what they wanted to hear.
Archer "indicated that Hunter spoke to his father every day, and approximately 20 times over the course of a 10-year relationship, Hunter may have put his father on the phone with any number of different people, and they never once spoke about any business dealings," Goldman said.