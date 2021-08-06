Right-wing shock jock dies from COVID-19 weeks after he called vaccines 'poison'
A Trump-loving right-wing shock jock who described the COVID-19 vaccines as "poison" just over a month ago has now died from COVID-19.

Local news station WPTV reports that South Florida-based radio host Dick Farrel passed away from complications related to COVID-19 this week -- and his friends say he had a changed of heart about the vaccine after he got infected.

In a Facebook post dated June 27th, Farrel said he would never take "the Poison" that "Pfizer and Moderna and J&J are peddling."

"I know I don't need it nor ever will," he added.

After getting infected with the disease, though, friends say he called them and encouraged them to get vaccinated.

"He is the reason I took the shot," Farrel's friend Amy Leigh Hair wrote on her Facebook page. "He texted me and told me to 'Get it!' He told me this virus is no joke and he said, 'I wish I had gotten it!'"

Mick McCabe, the Creative Director of Hubbard South Florida, praised Farrel as "a pioneer 'shock talk' host, certainly here in South Florida, and a loyal friend both personally and to listeners here for decades."

