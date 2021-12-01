Mark Meadows goes public with damning Trump news before sitting down with Jan 6 probe

Were shocking new revelations about Donald Trump released to distract from his former chief of staff cooperating with the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol?

That question was raised on CNN after a bombshell new report on what Mark Meadows revealed in a forthcoming book.

"Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, the former president’s fourth and last chief of staff has revealed in a new book," The Guardian reported. "Nonetheless, the stunning revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation about whether Trump, then 74 years old, had the potentially deadly virus when he faced Biden, 77, in Cleveland on 29 September – and what danger that might have presented."

Politico Playbook co-author and CNN contributor Rachel Bade questioned the timing of the revelation.

"Look, there are going to be a lot of questions about intentional deception here," Bade said. "The White House was very, obviously, desperate to make it look like Trump didn't have Covid."

"They were willing to do anything to keep him on the trail. So putting the lives of Gold Star Families and the future president on the line there was something he was clearly willing to risk," she added. "My question is what sort of accountability will we see on this?"

"The timing on this, the story coming out, is interesting," Bade noted.



"Just yesterday we learned that Mark Meadows was going to be cooperating slightly with the Jan. 6 committee, which was not exactly a headline he wanted, but he was concerned about going to jail and so is making a small attempt to do this," she explained. "This is something that won't play well with Trump. Part of me wonders, did this come out today specifically to try to sort of cake over that storyline because obviously this is going to be something people are going to want to follow up on, it's really irresponsible, and I think people will want more answers on what happened in those 48 hours after they got the result."

Watch:





