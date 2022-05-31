Did NASA find Hell? Scientists brace for first glimpse of world that constantly burns
The planet 55 Cancri e is less than 1.5 million miles from its Sun-like star, NASA says. - NASA, ESA, CSA, Dani Player (STScI)/NASA/TNS

Mankind’s first look at conditions on a “super-Earth” 50 light years away is expected in coming weeks via the James Webb Space Telescope, and NASA is bracing to see the stuff of nightmares. The planet, called 55 Cancri e, orbits so close to “its Sun-like star” that surface conditions could literally be like the Hell of biblical description: a dimension in a constant state of burning. Data show 55 Cancri e is less than 1.5 million miles from its star — 1/25 the distance super hot Mercury is from our sun, NASA says. “With surface temperatures far above the melting point of typical rock-forming m...

Science