Disaster capitalism: Puerto Rico plunged into darkness after privatization of electric utility

The Arizona audit has been widely ridiculed, especially after its organizers instructed workers to scour ballots for traces of bamboo that would purportedly show nefarious Chinese influence on the election.

Despite this, writes Miller, a significant number of Trump supporters are likely to take it very seriously and will use it as a pretext to take violent action.

"The former president and his MAGA media echo chamber will once again stoke the flames of insurrection," writes Miller. "Q-adherents will convince themselves that one of the seven seals has been revealed. Millions (tens of millions) of Republicans throughout the country will believe it. And some of them will demand action."

Miller then chastises Republican leaders for being unprepared to tell their voters the truth: Namely, that Trump lost the 2020 election.

"It sure looks as though they are dooming us all to repeat the same history we just lived through, humoring Trump's delusions and hoping that none of their supporters die in their imaginary fight for freedom this time," he concludes.

Read the whole column here.