Disney to employees: All your expenses will be covered if you need to travel out of state for an abortion

The Walt Disney Co. has announced that it will cover the travel expenses of employees who travel out of state for an abortion, the CNBC reports.

Just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was announced, Disney sent out an internal memo to employees, pledging financial assistance to anyone who needs an abortion.

“Our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney executives said in the memo.

“In fact, we have processes in place so that an employee who may be unable to access care in one location has affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location," the memo continued. “This travel benefit covers medical situations related to cancer treatments, transplants, rare disease treatment and family planning (including pregnancy-related decisions).”

Other entertainment giants such as Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, WME, CAA, and UTA have all told their workers that their travel costs would be covered if they were to go travel for an abortion, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

