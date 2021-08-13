Florida man arrested for threatening to blow up the homes of Disney executives

On Friday, Orlando Weekly reported that a man from Seminole has been arrested for threatening to bomb the offices of Disney executives.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office alleges Steven Jordan created a Twitter account earlier this month that he used to send violent threats to companies ranging from Disney to Activision.

The account has since been suspended, although not before it came to the attention of law enforcement officials who arrested Jordan.

Under questioning, Jordan admitted to writing the threatening tweets and is now facing a charge of "threatening to throw, place or discharge a destructive device," Orlando Weekly reports.

Disney has been in a complicated position amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they operate a massive theme park complex in Orlando. Their employees have often faced abuse in recent months for enforcing mask mandates, which the company has privately imposed even as Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to impose any restrictions and is even threatening to punish attempts by schools to require masks.