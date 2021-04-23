Right-wing Disney fanatic mercilessly mocked for column whining that Disney World has gone 'woke'

A conservative Disney fan is being ridiculed for dedicating an entire newspaper column to complaining about how his favorite theme park has gone "woke."

Jonathan VanBoskerck, a self-described "Christian Republican," writes in the Orlando Sentinel that he's very upset by some of the changes Disney is making to its signature rides, including the removal from the Jungle Cruise of a depiction of an African man who carries around severed heads to sell.

"Disney is in the process of taking the woke scalpel to the Jungle Cruise," he complains. "Trader Sam is out because he might offend certain people. Every grown-up in the room realizes that Trader Sam is not a representation of reality and is meant as a funny and silly caricature."

VanBoskerck then claims that he's so upset by the removal of a caricature of a head-selling Black man that he won't be able to enjoy the ride at all.

"The next time I ride Jungle Cruise I will not be thinking about the gloriously entertaining puns of the skippers, I will be thinking about Disney's political agenda," he writes. "That's a mood killer."

VanBoskerck's column is being widely panned by several of the Orlando Sentinel's Twitter followers -- check out some reactions below.











































