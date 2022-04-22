Disney World’s Reedy Creek: What happens after the special district is abolished?

The "Partners" statue sits in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. - Allie Goulding/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dissolving Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District could saddle local taxpayers with about $1 billion in debt and leave local governments scrambling with how to take over vital services for Florida’s top tourist attraction. State legislators passed a bill Thursday that dissolves the district The Walt Disney Co. uses to self-govern its Florida theme park properties on June 1, 2023. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been battling with the entertainment giant, was expected to sign it into law. What happens next is unclear, but Orange County’s tax collector and other opponent...